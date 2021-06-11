Man drowns at Jefferson County park

BYRNES MILL — A man drowned Friday afternoon in the Big River at Byrnes Mill City Park, authorities said.

The High Ridge Fire Protection District was called just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning at the park, said Capt. John Barton.

One person, whose condition was not immediately available, was pulled from the water. The body of a second person was pulled a short time later. No identifying information for either was available Friday evening.

Metro West Fire Protection District diving team and Cedar Hill Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.