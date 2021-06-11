 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man drowns at Jefferson County park
0 comments
alert

Man drowns at Jefferson County park

{{featured_button_text}}

BYRNES MILL — A man drowned Friday afternoon in the Big River at Byrnes Mill City Park, authorities said. 

The High Ridge Fire Protection District was called just after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a drowning at the park, said Capt. John Barton.

One person, whose condition was not immediately available, was pulled from the water. The body of a second person was pulled a short time later. No identifying information for either was available Friday evening. 

Metro West Fire Protection District diving team and Cedar Hill Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The controversial history of the Veiled Prophet

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports