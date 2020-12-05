Man drowns in Meramec River at George Winter Park

FENTON — A 28-year-old man drowned Saturday after driving his car into the Meramec River from a boat ramp at George Winter Park, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said it responded to a call at the scene about 11:30 a.m. Kyle A. Goebel, of Fenton, drove his 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier into the river, the patrol said.

His body was recovered from the car by divers with the Metro West Fire Protection District. Fenton Fire Protection District personnel pronounced him dead at 1:30 p.m.

Authorities did not indicate what prompted Goebel to drive into the water.

