ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man drowned Saturday while swimming at Carondelet Park.
The man was last seen swimming in the pond inside Carondelet Park in south St. Louis around 8:15 a.m., but he never reappeared after going under the water, authorities said. The St. Louis Fire Department found the man in the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police provided no other information Sunday morning, including the man's identity.
From staff reports
