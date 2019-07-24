ST. LOUIS — About 45 St. Louis firefighters were close to extinguishing a blaze by mid-afternoon on Wednesday in the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis.
The fire was reported about 2:15 p.m. at a three-story single-family residence in the 4100 block of Castleman Avenue, department spokesman Capt. Garon Mosby said.
When firefighters arrived, the bottom two floors were on fire and the lone resident was evacuated, Mosby said, adding that the man did not appear to have been seriously injured.
One firefighter was hurt when he partially fell through the second floor. He was treated at the scene and released, Mosby said.
No cause has been determined and investigators have been called to the scene.