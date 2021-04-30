 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man faces weapons charges in killing of 14-year-old East St. Louis football standout
0 comments
alert top story

Man faces weapons charges in killing of 14-year-old East St. Louis football standout

{{featured_button_text}}

EDWARDSVILLE — A 20-year-old man faces weapons charges in connection with the 2019 killing of a 14-year-old East St. Louis football standout. 

Jaylen M. Staten, 20, was charged Wednesday with aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in the May 4, 2019, killing of Jaylon McKenzie. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Staten is the only person charged so far in the killing. A 15-year-old girl who survived was also hit by stray bullets after a fight broke out.

Charges for Staten came just days before a scheduled rally to "end gun violence and silence" organized by Jaylon's mother.

More than 1,000 people attended Jaylon's funeral. He was an eighth-grader at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis and was featured in Sports Illustrated as one of six young athletes who would "rule the future of sports."

The investigation is ongoing, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 'False sense of security.' Sam Page states testing numbers are down, but the virus persists

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports