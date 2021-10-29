 Skip to main content
Man facing charges for damage to downtown St. Louis buildings, police say
ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after police said he admitted breaking windows at several downtown buildings this week. 

Antonio D. Barnes, 21, was charged Friday with four counts of first-degree property damage stemming from incidents at 1220 and 1300 Clark Avenue, 1221 Locust Street and 1220 St. Charles Street. A police probable cause statement indicated that video surveillance led to Barnes' arrest.

The damage was reported about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said rocks, bricks and a scooter were used to break the windows.

Among the buildings hit were the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center, the St. Louis medical examiner's office, and the St. Louis police crime laboratory. A spokesman for the St. Louis mayor’s office said some windows at City Hall also were broken.

No stolen property has been reported, and police believe Barnes acted alone. He was later arrested at a nearby MetroLink station and was not in possession of any stolen merchandise, police said earlier this week.

Enterprise Center's management office said damage to the store was estimated at about $10,000.

Police also said Barnes was suspected in a string of vandalism to downtown lofts and businesses earlier this month. He was arrested Oct. 15 on suspicion of smashing windows at four buildings the day before, but police released him “pending application of warrants.”

News