Man facing federal charges connected to St. Louis double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing federal charges accusing him of a role in a drug-related double homicide in March.
Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 21, was arrested Monday and appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis via Zoom on Wednesday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors are seeking to have him held in jail until trial.
Charging documents filed June 15 say either Kent or Demorion Little, or both, shot Kortlin Williams, 20, and Johnnie Jones, 19, on March 16 in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. A third person was shot and wounded.
Kent and Little had arranged via Facebook to buy marijuana from Williams, but really planned to rob him, according to charging documents.
Kent now faces drug conspiracy charges, a gun charge and charges of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm that resulted in the death of Williams and Jones.
Little was indicted in April and accused of shooting another man, Rocoby Rodgers, 20, on Feb. 25. The shooting scene, at Blair Avenue and North Market Street, is about a mile from where Williams and Jones were shot.
Charging documents say the same white Jeep was spotted at both shootings, and the murder of Rodgers had also been "arranged" via Facebook messenger.
Little faces two marijuana charges and a charge of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm that resulted in the death of Jones.
Little and Kent's lawyers did not immediately respond Wednesday to requests for comment on the charges.