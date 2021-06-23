Man facing federal charges connected to St. Louis double homicide

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing federal charges accusing him of a role in a drug-related double homicide in March.

Antaveon Bernard Le'Vell Kent, 21, was arrested Monday and appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis via Zoom on Wednesday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors are seeking to have him held in jail until trial.

Charging documents filed June 15 say either Kent or Demorion Little, or both, shot Kortlin Williams, 20, and Johnnie Jones, 19, on March 16 in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood. A third person was shot and wounded.

Kent and Little had arranged via Facebook to buy marijuana from Williams, but really planned to rob him, according to charging documents.

Kent now faces drug conspiracy charges, a gun charge and charges of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm that resulted in the death of Williams and Jones.