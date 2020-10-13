Man facing murder charge from August killed in Riverview shooting

RIVERVIEW — A 21-year-old man charged this August in a Wellston homicide was shot last week near his North County home and died the next day, St. Louis County police said Tuesday.

Demarcus Pierce was found by Riverview police responding to a shooting call about 10 a.m. Friday in the 9800 block of Rivermont Drive.

Pierce was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He died of his injuries Saturday after more than a day of treatment.

St. Louis County police took over the case Tuesday and are investigating if there is a link to the ongoing murder case from August.

Pierce, along with 22-year-old Corleone Thomas, were charged Aug. 14 with second-degree murder in the death of Babacar Dia.

Pierce and Thomas were accused of using an AR-15 rifle on Aug. 8 to shoot into a white Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Dia at 6425 Etzel Ave.

Police obtained surveillance video showing two men standing in a parking lot of a nearby business shooting at the car. Pierce's Cadillac was also spotted in the lot, according to charging documents.