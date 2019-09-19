EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was hospitalized after he fell onto the train tracks at MetroLink's East Riverfront station here around 3 p.m. on Thursday; the incident delayed service temporarily.
The victim, a 78-year-old Dupo man, was sitting on a bench waiting for a westbound train, said St. Clair County Sheriff's Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren. Witnesses told police he stood up as the train approached, stumbled and fell off the platform. He suffered some abrasions to his lower left leg, but his injuries were not life-threatening.
Police are still trying to determine whether the man was struck by the train, or if his injuries came only from the fall, Fleshren said.
"The only thing I saw was a cut on his leg," said Grayson Herbert, 19, who was on the train on his way to UMSL when the man fell.
MetroLink had resumed normal operations by 4 p.m.