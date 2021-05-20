 Skip to main content
Man falls to death from KMOV Gateway Tower building in downtown St. Louis
Man falls to death from KMOV Gateway Tower building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man fell to his death from the KMOV Gateway Tower building downtown on Thursday in a scene witnessed by onlookers, police said.

Officers were called to South Memorial Drive about 11 a.m. for a report of a suicide and found the man dead. Police have not identified him.

Witnesses at the Gateway Arch grounds said they heard yelling and screaming and then saw a body falling from a balcony of the building.

Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles "Ed" Brown died by suicide after jumping from a balcony of the same building in October.

