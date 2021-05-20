Man falls to death from KMOV Gateway Tower building in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man fell to his death from the KMOV Gateway Tower building downtown on Thursday in a scene witnessed by onlookers, police said.

Officers were called to South Memorial Drive about 11 a.m. for a report of a suicide and found the man dead. Police have not identified him.

Witnesses at the Gateway Arch grounds said they heard yelling and screaming and then saw a body falling from a balcony of the building.

Well-known St. Louis attorney Charles "Ed" Brown died by suicide after jumping from a balcony of the same building in October.

