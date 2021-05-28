 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man falls to death while working on motel sign in Pontoon Beach
0 comments

Man falls to death while working on motel sign in Pontoon Beach

{{featured_button_text}}

PONTOON BEACH — A Vandalia, Illinois, man fell to his death Friday afternoon while working on a sign at a Motel 6 on East Chain of Rocks Road, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office. 

Timothy Funk, 41, was working from a bucket lift just after 3 p.m. when the bucket broke from its support arm and Funk fell about 60 feet. 

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It was unclear Friday night what caused the bucket to fall from the support arm, according to the coroner's office.

Funk's preliminary cause of death was blunt head trauma. An autopsy is pending. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Caffeine and Chrome' combines classic cars and coffee

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports