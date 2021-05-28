Man falls to death while working on motel sign in Pontoon Beach

PONTOON BEACH — A Vandalia, Illinois, man fell to his death Friday afternoon while working on a sign at a Motel 6 on East Chain of Rocks Road, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office.
Timothy Funk, 41, was working from a bucket lift just after 3 p.m. when the bucket broke from its support arm and Funk fell about 60 feet.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
It was unclear Friday night what caused the bucket to fall from the support arm, according to the coroner's office.
Funk's preliminary cause of death was blunt head trauma. An autopsy is pending.
From staff reports
