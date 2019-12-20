Man fatally injured in Franklin County crash
Man fatally injured in Franklin County crash

A man was thrown from a vehicle and killed Thursday in Franklin County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Mark A. Winistoerfer, 50, of Villa Ridge, Missouri.

Winistoerfer was driving a 1999 Ford Explorer that crashed about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on westbound St. Louis Rock Road, at Sieve Road, the patrol said.

The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, and Winistoerfer overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn, the patrol said. Winistoerfer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He died at the scene.

