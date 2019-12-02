ST. LOUIS — A man fatally injured over the weekend is St. Louis' 183rd homicide victim of the year. Last year at this time, St. Louis had 167 homicides.
Police have not released the name of the latest victim.
At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis police were called about a shooting in the 5200 block of Emerson Avenue. The unidentified man was found on the front porch of a home there. He was suffering from what police called a puncture wound and died later at a hospital.
On Monday, police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said whether the man was shot is "part of the investigation." Caldwell said she had nothing else to add.
That block of Emerson Avenue is the border for the Walnut Park East and the Mark Twain neighborhoods, which both are seeing spikes in crime.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
In all of 2018, St. Louis had 186 homicides. In 2017, there were 205 homicides; in 2016, 188 homicides; and in 2015, 188 homicides.