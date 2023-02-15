ST. LOUIS — A man fatally shot a suspected carjacker Wednesday morning at a gas station north of downtown St. Louis, police said.

The shooting was reported at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday at a Zoom Gulf station, 1300 North Tucker Boulevard.

The victim told officers he shot a person who was trying to take his car, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and pulling video surveillance from the gas station.

Police described the dead suspect as a male but didn't provide an age range.

He ran from the gas station after being shot and collapsed on O'Fallon Street nearby. Police said the shooting victim died in the 1100 block of O'Fallon Street.

Crime-scene tape extended from the gas station to O'Fallon Street, east of Tucker, where police set up a screen to block the view of the dead person. Evita Caldwell, a department spokeswoman, said she did not know yet the ages of the suspect or shooter.

On the gas station lot, an evidence marker was near a white four-door sedan parked near the pumps.

The gas station is in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood. Of the 18 homicides in St. Louis this year, through Tuesday, police said one was in that neighborhood. Jamorie Cannon, 17, was shot in the face and died Feb. 5 in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, in the Columbus Square neighborhood.

Police said the shooting "involved a possible robbery; however, the investigation is ongoing to determine what led up to the incident."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kim Bell covers breaking news for STLtoday.com and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com