Man fatally shoots woman in Holly Hills neighborhoods, then kills himself, police say

A man fatally shot a woman then turned the gun on himself Monday in an apparent murder-suicide in south St. Louis, authorities said.

The woman was 38 years old; the man was 51. Police have not released their names.

Police said the shooting occurred about 5 p.m. Monday in the 5500 block of Dewey Avenue in the Holly Hills neighborhood. The scene is northwest of Bates Street and South Grand Boulevard.

Police went to the scene for a report of a "sudden death." They found the man and woman dead of apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They found a gun.

In a police summary, the woman is listed as the victim, and the man is listed as the suspect.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

The woman's death is at least the 79th homicide of the year in St. Louis.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Story has been corrected to say scene was northwest of Bates and Grand.

