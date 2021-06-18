 Skip to main content
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself as he runs from car wreck on Bellefontaine Road
Man fatally shoots woman, then kills himself as he runs from car wreck on Bellefontaine Road

St. Louis County Police process scene of murder-suicide on Bellefontaine Road

Police gather evidence at the scene of a murder-suicide on Bellefontaine Road in St. Louis County, just north of Interstate 270, on Friday, June 18, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

UPDATED at 11:30 a.m. Friday with details of murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man shot a woman to death inside a car that crashed on Bellefontaine Road early Friday, then fatally shot himself as he ran from the wreckage and police officers, authorities said.

The names of the man and woman have not been released. Police don't know their relationship or what led to the murder-suicide.

About 5 a.m. Friday, police were called for a vehicle crash in the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road. A sedan had plowed into a telephone pole there.

A woman in her late 20s was found dead in the car. She had been shot.

A man, also believed to be in his late 20s, ran from the car and shot himself in the head, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Bellefontaine Road was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.

