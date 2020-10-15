Man fatally shot after fighting with woman in Franklin County over shotgun

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man was killed Thursday after he entered a home near Sullivan and fought with a woman over a shotgun, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a statement.

Blaine Saebens, 34, of Sullivan, entered the home in the 1600 block of East Springfield Road and had a "physical confrontation" with the woman, Pelton said. As the two fought, a second woman at the home shot Saebens with a handgun.

Deputies were notified about 2 a.m. Thursday and they arrived to find Saebens suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The shooting remains under investigation and the sheriff's office did not say whether anyone was in custody or if any charges are pending.

