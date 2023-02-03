Homicide detectives talk with family members after a man and child were found dead along the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A man and a 3-year-old girl were found dead Thursday evening in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, authorities said. The man had been shot to death. The child's body showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com