A man and a 3-year-old girl were found dead Thursday evening in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, authorities said.
The man had been shot to death. The child's body showed no obvious signs of trauma, police said.
They were found dead just before 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case.
St. Louis police took one person into custody but did not elaborate or release additional details about the crime or the victims.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
