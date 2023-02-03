UPDATED at 11 a.m. Friday with names, relationship of victims

A man and his 3-year-old daughter were found dead Thursday evening in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, authorities said.

The man, 60-year-old Tommy Williams, had been shot to death. The body of his daughter, Octavia Williams, showed no obvious signs of trauma, said Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Police Department.

St. Louis police said one person was taken into custody but did not elaborate. Police haven't said anything about a possible motive or given an explanation of what they think happened to Williams and his daughter. The case has been labeled a homicide, and homicide detectives are investigating. An autopsy will help determine what killed Octavia.

Officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue about 4 p.m. Thursday for a sick case. They found Octavia on the floor unconscious and not breathing. Tommy Williams was found in the home, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Paramedics pronounced the father and daughter dead at the scene.