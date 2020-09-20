Man fatally shot, another in custody after family argument in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was fatally shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex following an argument, police said. Another man was taken into custody.

St. Louis County police responded to the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive near Normandy for a shooting about 10:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s lying in the front yard of the apartment complex suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A man there was taken into custody, officers said.

Police said an investigation indicates an argument began between family members escalated until one shot the other.

The shooting is under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

