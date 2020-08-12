Man fatally shot at fast-food restaurant near downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the shooting victim dying from his wounds.

ST. LOUIS — A man died Wednesday after he was shot in the back at a fast-food restaurant in the Carr Square neighborhood near downtown, police said.

Police received several calls about the shooting and responded to the McDonald's on North Tucker Boulevard about 10:45 a.m.

Police initially said it was unclear if the shooting took place at the business, but investigators at the scene were examining evidence inside the restaurant.

The unidentified man was shot more than once and was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

It wasn't clear from authorities what prompted the shooting and no other details were immediately available.

