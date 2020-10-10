 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot at McDonald’s in Hazelwood
HAZELWOOD — A man was fatally shot early Saturday at the McDonald’s at 7300 North Lindbergh Boulevard.

Hazelwood police identified the victim as Todd K. Johnson, 29, of north St. Louis County. Police were called just after midnight and found Johnson with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police have security footage of a person of interest, who was driving a red Volkswagen sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, ext. 1.

