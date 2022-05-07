Man fatally shot at Pine Lawn gas station

PINE LAWN — The Major Case Squad is investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station in Pine Lawn.
North County Police Cooperative officers found Quintell L. Harris, 36, of Bel Ridge, dead around 3 a.m. Friday at a Phillips 66 in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Road. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.
Harris lived in the 3000 block of Maybelle Drive in Bel Ridge.
Police have no suspects in the case. They ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
