 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man fatally shot at Pine Lawn gas station

  • 0

PINE LAWN — The Major Case Squad is investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station in Pine Lawn. 

North County Police Cooperative officers found Quintell L. Harris, 36, of Bel Ridge, dead around 3 a.m. Friday at a Phillips 66 in the 6100 block of Natural Bridge Road. He had suffered an apparent gunshot wound. 

Harris lived in the 3000 block of Maybelle Drive in Bel Ridge. 

Police have no suspects in the case. They ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker

Austin Huguelet • 314-788-1651

@ahuguelet on Twitter

ahuguelet@post-dispatch.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News