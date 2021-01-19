Man fatally shot at St. Louis County gas station

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was found shot to death Tuesday morning in a gas station parking lot in unincorporated north St. Louis County, police said.

The man was shot about 11:45 a.m. in a Conoco gas station parking lot at 3675 Dunn Road, police said. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police provided no other details and asked anyone with information about the shooting to call detectives at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.