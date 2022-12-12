 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot at St. Louis gas station

Shooting at 1400 block of Chouteau

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a gas station in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

 Laurie Skrivan, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday morning on a gas station parking lot in St. Louis.

The victim was shot in the head about 6:20 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station, in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue.

He died at the scene. Police haven’t said how old the victim is or if anyone was arrested. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
