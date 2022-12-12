Man fatally shot at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Monday morning on a gas station parking lot in St. Louis.
The victim was shot in the head about 6:20 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station, in the 1400 block of Chouteau Avenue.
He died at the scene. Police haven’t said how old the victim is or if anyone was arrested.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
