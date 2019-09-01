Subscribe for 99¢

RICHMOND HEIGHTS — The man a Richmond Heights police officer fatally shot near the St. Louis Galleria mall Saturday was wanted on a felony stealing charge, according to court records. 

Terry Tillman, 23, of St. Louis, was fatally shot around 3 p.m. Saturday after the officer saw a shopper carrying a gun, according to St. Louis County Police.

Tillman was wanted on an arrest warrant issued in February after he failed to appear in court on a felony stealing charge, according to court records. He allegedly tried to sell a Chicago-area man a car in that had been stolen in Ballwin. 

Relatives of Tillman identified him as the man shot by the officer on Saturday after the incident. St. Louis County Police confirmed his identification Sunday. 

Police said Saturday that the officer told Tillman of the mall's no-guns policy, and the man ran. The officer chased Tillman outside and across Clayton Road to the parking garage by Simmons Bank, where the officer shot the Tillman.

He was on probation after serving five years of a 10-year prison sentence for robbing two people in Carondelet Park on Feb. 19, 2013, according to court records.

In the stealing charge, Tillman arranged to sell a Chicago-area man a 2012 Audi for $7,000, according to charging documents.

They met at a Burger King in Ferguson, where Tillman gave the man a title for a 2011 Audi that turned out to have been stolen in Ballwin months earlier, Ferguson police officer Matt Bebe wrote in a probable cause statement.

Police have not identified the officer who fired at Tillman, but said he is 50 years old and has been a police officer for 23 years.

Two sisters of Tillman who arrived at the Galleria shortly after the shooting Saturday said Tillman and his girlfriend were shopping at the mall. The sisters acknowledged that Tillman carried a gun. His Facebook page has posts of several videos showing him displaying and handling a gun.

His sisters said he had earned his GED and was changing his life for the better since he found out he was going to be a father. His girlfriend is four months pregnant, they said. Tillman was the youngest of four siblings and the only boy. 

Tillman lived in the the 4800 block of South Broadway, according to police. 

The Galleria mall is in Richmond Heights, but the shooting took place in Clayton. Those departments as well as Ladue, Maplewood and Shrewsbury were assisting at the scene. St. Louis County investigates police-involved shootings.

Weapons are banned inside the mall, with most entrances marked with a sign. Police investigators recovered a weapon after the shooting. 

St. Louis County Police did not release more details Sunday.  

Police ask that anyone with information contact the St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210. Witnesses who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

