Man fatally shot, dog wounded near Fenton

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Officers from the West County Precinct are investigating the shooting Sunday of a man and a dog near Fenton. The man died at an area hospital; the dog's condition was unknown, St. Louis County police said.

Police were called about 3:25 p.m. to the 600 block of Greenhurst Court, near Bowles Avenue south of Missouri Highway 141. The shooter and the victim knew each other, according to police.

Anyone with information about this investigation may call county police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

