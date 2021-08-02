Man fatally shot during argument in Ferguson

FERGUSON— Police say a man died after being shot Monday in Ferguson.

Officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Florissant Road. A man was lying in a parking lot there, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the man later died at a hospital.

The victim and another man had apparently been arguing, police said, and the suspect shot the victim, then fled in an older model gold Chevrolet Impala. The two men knew each other, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferguson police, or Crimestoppers at tips@stlrcs.org.

