 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot during argument in Ferguson
0 comments

Man fatally shot during argument in Ferguson

{{featured_button_text}}

FERGUSON— Police say a man died after being shot Monday in Ferguson. 

Officers responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Florissant Road. A man was lying in a parking lot there, suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the man later died at a hospital. 

The victim and another man had apparently been arguing, police said, and the suspect shot the victim, then fled in an older model gold Chevrolet Impala. The two men knew each other, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ferguson police, or Crimestoppers at tips@stlrcs.org.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports