Man fatally shot following dispute at Ferguson convenience store

FERGUSON — Police said they were investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday morning during an argument at Ferguson Market & Liquor on West Florissant Avenue.

Police who responded to a report of a shooting just before 11 a.m. found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

An investigation found that a dispute between two men who knew each other escalated to a physical altercation, Ferguson police Chief Jason Armstrong said Saturday. One of the men fatally shot the other in the store. The gunman stayed at the scene and was arrested.

Although the market was a landmark in the killing of Michael Brown in 2014 and the months of protests that followed, the incident on Saturday was unrelated to the Brown case or the recent announcement by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell that he had reevaluated the case and would not seek charges, Armstrong said.

Police did not release the names of the two men involved in Saturday's incident. They were asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 314-522-3100.​