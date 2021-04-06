Man fatally shot following fight in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon following a fight in Ferguson, police say.

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the 2900 block of Canfield Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Another person was assaulted in the incident, police say, and was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other and were involved in an argument that escalated to shots fired. At least one person involved in the shooting fled prior to police arriving.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Ferguson police.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.