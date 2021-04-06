 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot following fight in Ferguson
FERGUSON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon following a fight in Ferguson, police say. 

Police responded just after 3 p.m. to the 2900 block of Canfield Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Another person was assaulted in the incident, police say, and was treated at a hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. 

Police say the shooter and the victim knew each other and were involved in an argument that escalated to shots fired. At least one person involved in the shooting fled prior to police arriving. 

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Ferguson police. 

