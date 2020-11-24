 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in Belleville, person of interest in custody
0 comments

Man fatally shot in Belleville, person of interest in custody

{{featured_button_text}}

BELLEVILLE — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a convenience store Monday evening, police said. 

Officers responded to the store on Carlyle Avenue about 8 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. People on scene were attempting to help him, police said. The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police said the victim was with two other people who fled the scene after the shooting. Police arrested a person of interest several blocks from the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and gather other information about the case. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-825-2051.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports