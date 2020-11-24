Man fatally shot in Belleville, person of interest in custody

BELLEVILLE — A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a convenience store Monday evening, police said.

Officers responded to the store on Carlyle Avenue about 8 p.m. and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. People on scene were attempting to help him, police said. The man was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police said the victim was with two other people who fled the scene after the shooting. Police arrested a person of interest several blocks from the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and gather other information about the case. Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-825-2051.

