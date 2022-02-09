Man fatally shot in broad daylight in Maplewood is identified

MAPLEWOOD — The gunman who fatally shot 19-year-old Jakobe Bass in broad daylight drove away in a maroon minivan, Maplewood police said Wednesday as they searched for the killer.

Lt. Matt Nighbor, the acting police chief in Maplewood, said investigators believe this was no random shooting.

Bass, of Maplewood, was shot in the 2600 block of Bellevue Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police found him in a parking lot. He had been shot multiple times and died later at a hospital.

Nighbor said video surveillance showed the minivan connected to the shooting. It is a maroon Toyota Sienna XLE, made between 2006 and 2010. It had chrome trim. Police released photos of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maplewood Police Department at 314-646-3630 or the Maplewood crime tip line at 314-781-3733.

