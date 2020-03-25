Man fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man shot in the chest Tuesday night in St. Louis has died, police said.

The unidentified victim was shot about 9 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Compton Avenue.

The man later died at a hospital.

Police haven't released any additional details about the victim or the crime.

This is the second homicide in the Carondelet neighborhood in a month. On Feb. 18, Anthony Phinney, 47, was killed inside a home in the 6400 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Police said Phinney was shot in a domestic disturbance. Police questioned a 34-year-old woman in connection to the case. However, police said she was released pending further investigation.

Check back for updates.

Kim Bell • 314-340-8115 @kbellpd on Twitter kbell@post-dispatch.com