 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood overnight
0 comments

Man fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood overnight

Subscribe for $1 a month

ST. LOUIS — Police were called to the Carondelet neighborhood just before 2 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to his head, not conscious or breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, at the corner of Wilmington and Michigan avenues. 

Police didn't release many details on the shooting Sunday morning.

Crime in Carondelet has dropped 5.5% in the past six months, compared to the same time period last year.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports