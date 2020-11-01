Man fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood overnight

ST. LOUIS — Police were called to the Carondelet neighborhood just before 2 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to his head, not conscious or breathing.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, at the corner of Wilmington and Michigan avenues.
Police didn't release many details on the shooting Sunday morning.
Crime in Carondelet has dropped 5.5% in the past six months, compared to the same time period last year.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today