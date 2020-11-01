Man fatally shot in Carondelet neighborhood overnight

ST. LOUIS — Police were called to the Carondelet neighborhood just before 2 a.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds to his head, not conscious or breathing.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, at the corner of Wilmington and Michigan avenues.

Police didn't release many details on the shooting Sunday morning.

Crime in Carondelet has dropped 5.5% in the past six months, compared to the same time period last year.

