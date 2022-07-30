 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood, according to police.

The incident took place just before 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim's age and name were not immediately available.

