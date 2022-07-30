Man fatally shot in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Saturday evening in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood, according to police.
The incident took place just before 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The victim's age and name were not immediately available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today