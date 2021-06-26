Man fatally shot in College Hill neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed in the College Hill neighborhood of St. Louis, police reported.
The unidentified victim, estimated to be 30 to 40 years old, was shot near the intersection of Emily Street and East Gano Avenue just before noon Saturday, police said.
The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital, they said.
From staff reports
