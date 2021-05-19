 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Columbus Square neighborhood apartment
ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim found inside an apartment late Tuesday has died at a hospital, police said Wednesday.

The unidentified man was shot inside an apartment in the 700 Biddle Street. Police found him just before 10:30 p.m.

He was shot in the legs and taken tot a hospital, where he died.

Police have no suspects.

That block of Biddle is in the Columbus Square neighborhood of St. Louis. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
