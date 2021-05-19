Man fatally shot in Columbus Square neighborhood apartment

ST. LOUIS — A shooting victim found inside an apartment late Tuesday has died at a hospital, police said Wednesday.
The unidentified man was shot inside an apartment in the 700 Biddle Street. Police found him just before 10:30 p.m.
He was shot in the legs and taken tot a hospital, where he died.
Police have no suspects.
That block of Biddle is in the Columbus Square neighborhood of St. Louis.
From staff reports
