 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man fatally shot in Columbus Square neighborhood
0 comments

Man fatally shot in Columbus Square neighborhood

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the face Friday evening in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood, police say. 

Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. to O'Fallon Street and 10th streets for a report of a shooting. The man was unconscious and not breathing at the scene, and he was later pronounced dead. 

No information on a suspect or motive in the shooting was available Friday night. 

Crime over the past six months in the Columbus Square neighborhood is up about 42% from the same period one year ago. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports