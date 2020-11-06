Man fatally shot in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the face Friday evening in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood, police say.

Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. to O'Fallon Street and 10th streets for a report of a shooting. The man was unconscious and not breathing at the scene, and he was later pronounced dead.

No information on a suspect or motive in the shooting was available Friday night.

Crime over the past six months in the Columbus Square neighborhood is up about 42% from the same period one year ago.

