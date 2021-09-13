Man fatally shot in downtown St. Louis was from Florissant, police say

ST. LOUIS — The man fatally shot downtown early Sunday morning was identified Monday as 22-year-old Dajuan Love Jr. of Florissant.

Police said Love was found dead in the street about 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Convention Plaza, near North 13th Street. He had been shot in the torso and leg.

Police have no suspects.

Anyone with information to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or submit an anonymous tip to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to potentially receive a reward.

Love lived in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive in Florissant.