Man fatally shot in Dutchtown in south St. Louis
Man fatally shot in Dutchtown in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in south St. Louis early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting victim was found dead in the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue, near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said.

Police were called about a shooting there at 2:14 a.m.

No other details were immediately available.

The homicide is St. Louis' sixth of the year, after five were reported on New Year's Day. There were 194 homicides reported last year in St. Louis.

