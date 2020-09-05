Man fatally shot in early morning St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed Saturday in a shooting near the border of the Hamilton Heights and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods in St. Louis.

Police responded to the shooting call just after 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue, where they found the man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was available from police.

Crime in Hamilton Heights has increased by 2% since last year, while in Wells-Goodfellow crime is down 24% since last year.

Both neighborhoods have seen a dip in violent crime, while neighborhoods immediately to the north have seen it increase.

