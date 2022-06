ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down late Monday night in the Fairground neighborhood of St. Louis.

Police said the unidentified victim was found about 11:50 p.m. Monday near the corner of Pleasant and Penrose streets.

Police did not release any additional information about the man or the shooting. Police also haven't said if they arrested anyone or have any suspects.

Before this killing, the city had had 71 homicides this year, compared to 79 the same time last year.

