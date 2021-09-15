Man fatally shot in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man shot in Ferguson Tuesday evening has died at a hospital, police said Wednesday.

Police responded to the intersection of Canfield Drive and West Florissant Avenue just after 6 p.m. and found the man lying on the pavement unresponsive. He was treated and taken to a hospital, but later died, police said.

Police say the man, who they have not identified publicly, was shot by an "unknown assailant" and that the shooting doesn't appear to be random. Police canvassed the area and used a police dog, officials said.

Investigators encouraged anyone with information to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

