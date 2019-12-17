JENNINGS — A man was fatally shot late Monday night in the front yard of a home in Jennings, police said.
The man, whose name was not released, is about 52 years old.
St. Louis County police said the man was found about 11 p.m. Monday in the 7300 block of Saphire Avenue, near Apricot Avenue. The home is east of Lucas and Hunt Road and north of Interstate 70.
The man had been shot at least once, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Jennings, a city with a population of about 14,700, is patrolled by the St. Louis County Police Department's 8th precinct. Violent crimes in that precinct in the six-month period from May through October include 115 aggravated assaults and two homicides. During the same six-month period last year, Jennings had six homicides and 101 aggravated assaults, crime statistics show.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.