Man fatally shot in Gravois Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 30s was fatally shot Thursday night near South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis, police said.
The man was shot in the thigh just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Winnebago Street and Tennessee Avenue, and died of his injuries at a hospital, police said. He has not yet been identified.
The shooting happened in the Gravois Park neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371, or report information anonymously via CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
