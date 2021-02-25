 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man in his 40s was shot to death Wednesday night in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

St. Louis police said the unidentified victim was shot about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stewart Place, near Union Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

He died at the scene. Police did not release any additional information.

Crime, particularly violent crime, is down in Hamilton Heights compared to the same period last year. Its per capita crime rate is higher than 41 other neighborhoods (out of 77).

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
