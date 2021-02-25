Man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man in his 40s was shot to death Wednesday night in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

St. Louis police said the unidentified victim was shot about 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Stewart Place, near Union Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive.

He died at the scene. Police did not release any additional information.

Crime, particularly violent crime, is down in Hamilton Heights compared to the same period last year. Its per capita crime rate is higher than 41 other neighborhoods (out of 77).

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.