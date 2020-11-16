Man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday evening after being shot in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police say.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue, police say.
Police have not yet identified the man.
The shooting marks the fourth homicide in the past two days the city.
Total reported crime over the past six months in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood is up about 4% from the same period one year prior.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
