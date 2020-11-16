 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in Hamilton Heights neighborhood
A St. Louis police officer looks over a car that had its driver's side window shot out after a man was fatally shot on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 in the 5800 block of Page Boulevard in Hamilton Heights. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A man died Monday evening after being shot in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police say. 

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue, police say.

Police have not yet identified the man. 

The shooting marks the fourth homicide in the past two days the city.

Total reported crime over the past six months in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood is up about 4% from the same period one year prior. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

