Man fatally shot in head near Fairground Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head late Thursday night just west of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.
The unidentified man was shot about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Fair Avenue. He died at the scene.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police haven't said if they have any suspects in the killing.
Check back for updates.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today