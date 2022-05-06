 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man fatally shot in head near Fairground Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot in the head late Thursday night just west of Fairground Park in north St. Louis.

The unidentified man was shot about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Fair Avenue. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Police haven't said if they have any suspects in the killing.

Check back for updates.

2022 St. Louis-area Homicide Tracker
