Man fatally shot in Jennings is identified as 28-year-old

JENNINGS — A man who died at a hospital after being found in a parked car with a gunshot wound over the weekend was identified by police Monday.
Authorities said 28-year-old Guy Gibson lived in the 2600 block of McLaran Avenue in Jennings.
St. Louis County police arrived on the scene about 7:35 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Hodiamont Avenue.
Police found Gibson suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The shooting remains under investigation.
Rachel Rice
