You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man fatally shot in Jennings neighborhood
0 comments

Man fatally shot in Jennings neighborhood

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

JENNINGS — A 41-year-old man was killed early Friday in a Jennings neighborhood, St. Louis County police said. 

Officers were called just before 1 a.m. to a shooting in the the 5500 block of Janet Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

County police did not immediately identify the man who was killed or give any other details on the shooting Friday. 

The department asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports